Man, 25, Suspected in Mother's Slaying

San Diego police said Monday night that a 25-year-old man was in custody, suspected of killing his mother.

Officers went to a home on Collwood Boulevard in the College West neighborhood on Monday afternoon after family members reported not being able to contact the 53-year-old woman who lived there. Inside, police said, they found her body, with signs of trauma.

Investigators then determined that the woman's son and car were missing.

Relatives of the woman later told police the man was being treated for hand injuries at a nearby hospital. Investigators located the man and arrested him, according to a news release.

Neither the woman nor her son have yet been identified to the public by police, who are waiting till members of the family can be informed about the woman's death before releasing that information to the public.

Law enforcement is asking anybody with information about the killing to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.