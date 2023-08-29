Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Oceanside

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Oceanside early Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered near San Clemente Island, 34.2 miles southwest of Oceanside and 33.4 miles southeast of Avalon on Catalina Island. It was about 11 miles deep.

People on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, reporter feeling shaking down the coast as far north as La Jolla and inland toward Fallbrook.

“Felt one big hard shake and then it stopped,” one person in Pacific Beach wrote.

One user said she felt a “good shake” in Carlsbad. Others said the temblor shook them awake. “Now I am awake,” a user in La Jolla posted.

No Tsunami was expected, according to the National Weather Service.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.