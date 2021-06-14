Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Borrego Springs

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Borrego Springs early Monday morning and light shaking could be felt as far as Vista.

The temblor struck just before 5:30 a.m., roughly 7.8 miles north-northeast of Borrego Springs, at a depth of about 6.8 miles, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map showed light shaking could be felt in Poway and Vista, as well as Palm Desert in Riverside County.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.