Loyal SC Loses in Franchise's First Playoff Match

San Diego Loyal SC made history by making the USL Championship playoffs for the first time in their existence. Alas, their trip to San Antonio did not go the way they would have liked.

The Loyal allowed a pair of early goals and couldn't get their offense going in a 2-0 loss to SAFC, who scored both their goals off set pieces.

In the 14th minute Nathan Forgaca ran into a header for a goal. In the 26th minute Santiago Patino scored off a corner kick. Both shots came directly in front of goalie Austin Guerrero and both probably should have never made it through the Loyal defense.

Loyal SC's best scoring chance came in the 35th minute. Augustine Williams let loose a shot that flew over the goalie but San Antonio's Mitchell Taintor headed the ball away inches shy of the line. San Diego squeezed off 15 shots, four more than San Antonio, but Williams volley was the only one on target.

Any season that ends in the playoffs is a successful one so the Loyal have something they can build on heading into Year 3.