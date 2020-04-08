Love Finds a Way: Couple Hosts Virtual Wedding, From Home

They say love will find a way. A couple in Colorado proved that when they decided to carry on with their wedding during the coronavirus pandemic – only, it was just them, in their home – while their loved ones joined in virtually.

Lucas and Melissa Marquardt got engaged last summer and set their wedding date for April 4, 2020, clearly with no idea a pandemic was on the way. They were supposed to wed in San Diego.

Two weeks before their wedding – like so many brides and grooms around the world – the couple realized they would have to change their plans.

But they decided to keep the date.

“Honestly, I think everything else had changed, and so for me, that’s the one thing that I still want to happen,” Melissa Marquardt told NBC 7.

The couple went ahead with their wedding. Instead of a reception hall filled with family and friends, in person, they held the big day at their home in Denver.

The Marquardts were the only two people physically there at the house. But, they were far from alone.

From a computer screen, familiar faces came forward to wish them a happy union.

“Welcome to this unprecedented Zoom wedding,” said the groom, addressing dozens of friends and family from all over the world, who watched the wedding via a Zoom video call.

About 75 guests dialed in from San Diego, New Zealand, Australia, Portugal, Israel, Canada and Japan.

“It gave everyone a reason to at least put a top on – maybe not pants,” laughed Melissa Marquardt. “Everyone I talked to was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s the first time I’ve washed my hair in two weeks.’”

While every wedding is reason to celebrate, the couple agreed, everyone on their guest list may have needed this gathering, albeit virtual, now more than ever.

“It’s so important that we see that there are still good things that are happening right now,” said Lucas Marquardt.

A friend officiated the wedding from his screen. The newlyweds shared their first kiss and their first dance. Guests had a chance to toast to their pair and wish them well. It was everything a wedding should be.

The couple said they do plan to celebrate with everyone in person as soon as it’s safe. And they’re still hoping to keep their plans for a December honeymoon.

In the meantime, while much of life is on hold, they can go ahead and start something new.

“We wanted to start our life together and waiting for some distant date in the future isn’t something that we wanted to do,” Melissa Marquardt added.

And just like that, love won.