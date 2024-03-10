Nearly 200 firearms surrendered in Lemon Grove in exchange for gift cards

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department hosted a gun safety event Saturday to collect unwanted weapons off the street.

The event took place at the First Baptist Church of Lemon Grove in the 2900 block of Main Street.

A total of 184 firearms were turned in by the public during the event. Those who donated handguns, rifles and shotguns received $100 gift cards, and $200 gift cards were given out for assault weapons and ghost guns, according to the department.

Free cable locks and gun-safety lock boxes were also given out.

"All weapons collected will be processed. Any firearms found to have been involved in a crime will be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed in accordance with the law," the department stated.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office, La Mesa Police Department, San Diego County Probation Department, California State Parole, city of Lemon Grove and the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station were also involved in the event.

The sheriff's department non-emergency line can be reached at 858-565-5200.