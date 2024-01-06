LeDee leads Aztecs again in win over UNLV

San Diego State's men's basketball team has only lost twice all year, both on the road to teams that are a combined 25-2, and has a road win over national powerhouse Gonzaga. And yet they're still not in the Top-25. That should change this week.

The Aztecs beat UNLV 72-61 on Saturday at Viejas Arena, their 6th straight win to move to 13-2 on the season. As has been the case for most of the season, Jaedon LeDee led the way. The senior forward continued his All-American pace with another big game, scoring 20 points and pulling down 11 rebounds to lead every player on the floor in both categories.

This year's Aztecs have a legitimate superstar at the front but also plenty of depth to help him out. Micah Parrish scored 14 points while Darrion Trammell added 10 points. SDSU won by 11 points but, like the old cliche says, it really wasn't indicative of how dominant the Aztecs were.

Miles Byrd hit a 3-pointer with 13:00 to play in the 1st half to give SDSU an 18-3 lead. From there they were almost businesslike, simply keeping the Rebels at bay and avoiding any serious threats to the lead. The Aztecs were up by double digits for a majority of the game's 40 minutes.

San Diego State is 2-0 in Mountain West play and now get to take their first conference road trip of the year. The Aztecs play at San Jose State on Tuesday then head to New Mexico to face the 12-2 Lobos on Saturday.