Large tree down on SR-76 prompts full highway closure, causes deputy to crash

State Route 76 was closed in both directions Thursday after a large tree collapsed and blocked the roadway in far East County, Caltrans said.

The same tree had caused a deputy to crash and suffer minor injuries around 11 p.m. the previous evening, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The tree was already down near Pauma Rancho Road when a deputy returning from a call to a brush fire crashed into it, an SDSO spokesperson said. The deputy had minor injuries.

The spokesperson said the tree was likely knocked over due to strong winds in the region. Gusty Santa Ana winds were affecting San Diego County, particularly in the foothills and mountain passes.

Powerlines were also knocked down in the area.

It was not clear how long SR-76 would remain closed.