3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Lake Henshaw on Easter Sunday

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake near Lake Henshaw rattled parts of San Diego County on Easter Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake was reported at 4:12 p.m. about 6 kilometers north of the San Diego County reservoir.
It was felt by people as far south as Coronado Island and as far north as Los Angeles County, according to the USGS' Did You Feel It tool.
