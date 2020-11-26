la jolla

La Jolla 7-Eleven Store Robbed at Gunpoint, Suspect at Large

The San Diego Police Department launched a search for the suspect early Thanksgiving morning

By Dana Williams

iStock/Getty Images

The San Diego Police Department is looking for a man who they say robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint, then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash from the store’s register.

The robbery happened at a 7-Eleven store on La Jolla Boulevard just before 5 a.m. on the morning of Thanksgiving.

The man went into the store, threatened an employee with a handgun, and demanded money from the cash register, according to SDPD. The employee gave the man the money. The suspect then left on foot toward Westbourne Street and the employee called the police.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Hospitalizations, Case Rate, Positivity Rate All Rising

Thanksgiving 1 min ago

Volunteers Gift Meals To Labor Workers On Thanksgiving

SDPD said the suspect was last seen wearing a red jacket, red shorts, a black bandana, and a black mask. He also had a large tattoo under his eye.

SDPD Robbery Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This article tagged under:

la jolla
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us