La Jolla 7-Eleven Store Robbed at Gunpoint, Suspect at Large

The San Diego Police Department is looking for a man who they say robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint, then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash from the store’s register.

The robbery happened at a 7-Eleven store on La Jolla Boulevard just before 5 a.m. on the morning of Thanksgiving.

The man went into the store, threatened an employee with a handgun, and demanded money from the cash register, according to SDPD. The employee gave the man the money. The suspect then left on foot toward Westbourne Street and the employee called the police.

SDPD said the suspect was last seen wearing a red jacket, red shorts, a black bandana, and a black mask. He also had a large tattoo under his eye.

SDPD Robbery Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.