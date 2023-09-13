Kyle Hurt, born in San Diego, makes his MLB debut against the Padres to help the Dodgers win.

Monday night Kyle Hurt was a long way from the big leagues.

By Tuesday night, Hurt was retiring a potential trio of future Padre Hall of Famer's in front of jam packed Dodger Stadium crowd.

The rookie right-handed pitcher from San Diego called it a "pretty crazy last 24 hours."

Hurt was in Oklahoma Monday night, playing for the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate, when he got the call to join the Dodgers Major League team.

"It was pretty exciting, I stayed up for a while thinking about it," said the 25-year old Hurt.

After catching a Tuesday flight to Los Angeles, Hurt walked in to Dodger Stadium about 6:45pm, 25 minutes before Tuesday's Dodger Padre game was set to begin.

Hurt barely met any of his teammates or coaches before making his way down to the bullpen.

In the 8th inning, Hurt made his Major League Debut and what a debut it was it.

Hurt retired the heart of the Padres order, Fernando Tatis, Juan Soto and Manny Machado in order, on a fly-out and 2 ground-outs.

Welcome to The Show, Kyle Hurt! pic.twitter.com/vJmMnLzwM3 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 13, 2023

Facing and retiring 3 of the baseball's best hitters and doing it against his hometown team was hard for Hurt to comprehend.

"I didn't dream of facing those kind of guys, but that was really cool facing those guys and something I'll never forget."

After a 1, 2, 3 8th inning, Hurt did even better in the 9th, striking out the side in order. In total Hurt faced 6 Padre batters, retired all 6, and pitched 2 scoreless innings in his first MLB game,

"It was a long day of travel, but awesome being out on that field," said Hurt. "Every guy I talked with in the bullpen said be yourself, don't change a thing and that's exactly what i did."

Hurt, who was born in San Diego then attended Torrey Pines High School, made sure he kept the baseball from this first game.

"I'm definitely going to frame that and have it on display somewhere."

Hurt's travel schedule just to get to the game in time was so crazy and rushed that he didn't even meet his manager Dave Roberts until just after the game.

“The first time I saw him today,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “was shaking hands at the end of the game.”

“The way he performed, it was really special,” Roberts said. “Just didn’t run from the moment. And it’s a lane, a run of hitters that he’ll remember forever. It doesn’t get any better or tougher than that.”

Hurt said his girlfriend, family and friends from San Diego where in the stands at Dodger Stadium to see his debut.

A San Diego born pitcher playing his part in an 11-2 Dodgers victory over the Padres, it's just par for the course this Padres season, but what a moment for the San Diego native Kyle Hurt.