Kids, driver escape fire burning on San Marcos school bus

A school bus with five students aboard in San Marcos caught on fire around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fortunately, all of the students and the driver were able to get off the bus without injury.

The bus pulled over Near Mission and Las Posas roads. The rear engine was on fire when deputies arrived, who the climbed aboard to ensure that everyone was able to make it off safely. Firefighters then arrived and put the fire out, but not before the vehicle was seriously damaged.

Later, a second bus arrived to take the kids safely to Twin Oaks High School.

There is no word yet on what started the fire, but Amy Ventetuolo, an official from San Marcos Unified said it was one of their older buses and was probably about 25 years old.

"We actually received a grant," Ventetuolo said. "We have about seven new electric buses coming online to replace some of these older school buses that we have in our fleet."

Ventetuolo said that the students were all actually able to make it to school on-time.