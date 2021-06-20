Jon Rahm Wins 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm is the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. Two monumental clinched it.

Rahm birdied his final two holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the U.S. Open by a shot over Luis Oosthuizen.

Trailing Oosthuizen by a shot when he stepped to the 17th tee, Rahm tied for the lead with a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4. He hit his second shot on the par-5 18th hole into a bunker right of the green and blasted it out to 18 feet.

Rahm curled the putt into the hole and pumped his fist as the crowd roared. He becomes a major champion for the first time on his first Father's Day since his son Kepa was born before the Masters.

The victory comes three weeks after Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of the Memorial with a six-shot lead.

Oosthuizen still had a chance after Rahm's closing birdie, but bogeyed No. 17 after pulling his tee shot left into the canyon. He birdied No. 18 to shoot a 70 and finish at 5 under.

Rahm was asked what Torrey Pines meant for him and said, "Every time we come here, we're just happy. As soon as we land in San Diego, we're in our spot and once again we were in our spot and I was able to come on top."

"It reminds me a lot of back home, it's not exactly the same, but the coastline, the weather, the temperature. This is basically a good summer day where I grew up," he said.

Rahm also won the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open for his first PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines.

Torrey Pines is also the place where Rahm got engaged to his now wife, Kelley Cahill.

