Janet Jackson's TOGETHER AGAIN Tour Extends to 2024 with Special Guest, Hip-Hop Legend Nelly

One year after announcing her highly anticipated return to the road with her ninth concert tour, Together Again, the five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee Janet Jackson revealed she will be adding 35 dates to the run. In addition, Nelly will join Jackson on tour across all dates as her special guest.

Ms. Jackson’s Together Again 2024 Tour builds on the success of the 2023 run, the icon’s highest selling trek of her career which featured 36 sold out shows and received rave reviews from fans and press.

Produced by Live Nation, the new leg of this tour will start in summer 2024 visiting North American arenas and amphitheaters in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and more; kicking-off in Palm Desert, CA at Acrisure Arena on June 4 and wrapping up in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center on July 30.

The tour will make a San Diego stop at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The Together Again Tour will offer everyone the chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for three of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums - 25 years of “The Velvet Rope,” 30 years of “Janet,” and 35 years of “Rhythm Nation.” featuring her biggest chart-topping hits. In addition, fans can expect the three-time GRAMMY®️ winner and Diamond-selling Hip-Hop sensation Nelly to deliver a powerhouse performance, showcasing his greatest hits and cherished fan favorites spanning the last two decades.

