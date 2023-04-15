Jake Rakes, Padres Offense Finally Shows Up in Win Over Brewers

Scoring runs was not supposed to be a problem for the Padres this year. But, entering Saturday's matinee against the Brewers, the Friars had scored just 11 runs in five games.

Baseball is a funny game.

San Diego's bats erupted for 10 runs on 12 hits in a 10-3 blowout to snap a mini 3-game losing skid. The man of the hour was Jake Cronenworth, who had a pair of 2-run home runs and drove in six runs all by his lonesome. The 2-time All-Star raised his OPS more than 200 points in that game alone.

Xander Bogaerts continued the red-hot start to his Padres career with a 3-hit day. San Diego's new shortstop is sitting in the top-10 in the league in pretty much every major offensive category, something we were kind of expecting out of outfielder Juan Soto. The slugger didn't have a hit and saw his average drop to .182 but is still impacting the game with his eye. Soto walked three times and scored three runs.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Padres are back to .500 at 8-8 and can split the series with Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon when Yu Darvish takes the mound against Wade Miley.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.