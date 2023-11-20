Jaedon LeDee, Aztecs newest superstar, wins National Player of the Week honors

Last season San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee was a valuable role player off the Aztecs bench. This year he might be an All-American.

LeDee's senior season is off to a monster start and the entire college basketball world is taking notice. On Monday, Jaedon was named the National Player of the Week not once, but three times. LeDee is the ESPN National Player of the Week, the Andy Katz NCAA March Madness Player of the Week, and the Lute Olson National Player of the Week (it almost seems like mentioning he was also the Mountain West Conference Player of the Week is an afterthought but he won that, too).

The 6'9" forward led SDSU to a 3-0 record, including impressive wins over Saint Mary's and Washington, and was easily the best player on the floor. In the three wins LeDee averaged 28.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 57.1% from the floor. For the season LeDee leads the entire country in scoring at 26.8 points per game. It's incredibly early but it does warrant noting that no Aztec has ever been the NCAA's season scoring leader.

LeDee gets to rest up a bit and enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday before defending his Player of the Week crown(s). SDSU's next game is Saturday, November 25 against Cal at the SoCal Showcase on a neutral floor in San Juan Capistrano. Their next home game is Monday, November 27 against Point Loma Nazarene.