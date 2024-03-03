Overnight lane, ramp closures on Interstate 8: Caltrans San Diego

Construction and temporary lane closures will take place on Interstate 8 and associated ramps Sunday through early Monday, officials said.

The closures will take place from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans.

The following lanes and ramps will experience temporary closures:

Three westbound lanes from Johnson Avenue to Grossmont Boulevard

Two eastbound lanes from Main Street to Johnson Avenue

One off-ramp at Johnson Avenue

One on-ramp at Main Street

