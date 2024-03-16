Inmates escapes from Barrio Logan halfway house

A convict completing his prison sentence at a Barrio Logan halfway house escaped from the facility Friday.

Quintin G. Wilkerson, 53, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program center in the 2700 block of Boston Avenue about 12:45 p.m. after removing his ankle-worn location monitor, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Wilkerson was convicted of domestic violence in San Diego County in February 2023 and sentenced to six years in prison. He was transferred to the halfway house two months ago.

Wilkerson is Black, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has a bald head and weighs about 155 pounds, according to corrections officials. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The re-entry system allows eligible offenders to serve the end of their sentences in a community-based center that attempts to assist them in successfully transitioning out of prison.

The voluntary program links participants to a range of rehabilitative services that provide help with substance-abuse disorders, employment, education, housing, family reunification, social support, and medical and mental-health care.