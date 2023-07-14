In Your Neighborhood: a guide to Pacific Beach bars, boardwalk and beaches

One of the beachiest vibes in San Diego can be found in the surfside community of Pacific Beach. Once filled with lemon ranches, the neighborhood known by its acronym is now home to college students and veteran San Diegans alike, who know it's the place to go for epic sunsets, a drink at a beachside bar, fresh seafood and a good time.

Pacific Beach's History

The community of Pacific Beach was established in 1887 on what was then vacant land, according to John Fry, a historian who wrote the book on Pacific Beach." A year later, the San Diego College of Letters was opened, attracting faculty students and their families to the area. Once the college closed, residents turned to lemon farming.

"I was interested in how Pacific Beach got its start in 1887 as a college town," Fry said. "It was the home of the San Diego College of Arts and Letters. And, [interested in] how the train came from downtown, the San Diego-Pacific Beach Railway came into town," Fry said. "People would talk to me about the racetrack — 'What racetrack?' — which was where the Ford dealership is now. So, those things interested me and I was able to talk to people who sort of remembered those times."

It wasn't until the turn of the century, Pacific Beach grew as a neighborhood — getting its gemstone street names and drawing families, particularly after World War II. It was much later that Pacific Beach became a hub for daytime shenanigans and nightlife that it's known to draw young crowds.

You'll find others reminiscing on the slower days of the past. But not Fry, who embraces the neighborhood's shift toward a younger crowd and is optimistic about his beloved PB's future.

"The community gets more and more beautiful. The developments are nicer and nicer. We just got rid of our Denny's that was there for 50 years. And the new place is a food hall with five things and it's very attractive. I don't know if I'll get down there or not but people want to come here now."

Things to do in Pacific Beach

Walk the Crystal Pier

The Crystal Pier was built in the late 1920s and has about 30 over-water cottages available for rent. But even if you're not staying at the Crystal Pier Hotel, you can still walk a portion of the pier and get a view of the Pacific Ocean hundreds of feet over the water.

Zen with some beachfront yoga

Anywhere along the Pacific Ocean is really the perfect spot for some beachside yoga. But we recommend heading to Palisades Park above Law Street Beach for some pretty epic cliffside views. If you're looking to yoga with a group, a quick Google search will have you find dozens of organizers hosting sessions here.

Catch some waves

According to Surfline, which tracks surf conditions across the globe, swells in Pacific Beach are consistent but typically more moderate for advanced surfers. For groms though, this is a great spot to catch your first wave. Try Tourmaline, a hidden gem in north PB that does not allow swimming.

Several surfers in the Pacific Beach area were all smiles when an unexpected guest crashed their session.

Catch a fireworks show without the price-tag

During the summer, SeaWorld San Diego has a nightly firework show but if you're not willing to spend the money on park admission, you can see the show sans music from plenty of Pacific Beach locations. Try Crowne Point Park for an up-close view, or Kate Sessions Park on Mount Soledad for a perfect perch above the show (more on that below). There are also plenty of rooftop bars or restaurants in Pacific Beach that would provide at least partial views of the show.

Take it easy at Kate Sessions Park

If you really want to take in all San Diego has to offer, you have to catch the view from Kate Sessions Park. The panoramic views of the city from the park on Mount Soledad, which towers over PB and La Jolla, will give you a new appreciation of home. Pack a picnic and your dog, toss a frisbee during the day and, if you time it right, catch SeaWorld's fireworks show to end the day.

Stroll the boardwalk (and keep your eye out for Slomo)

The Pacific Beach boardwalk is a cant-miss stop on your journey through this San Diego neighborhood. The sights and sounds along the 3-mile stretch are uniquely PB — from the reggae percussionists providing the sounds of summer to kitschy boutiques featuring classic San Diego souvenirs. There are skaters and bikers and roller-bladers, particularly one that has made a name for himself for his slow and smooth skating style.

The Crystal Pier located in the San Diego community of Pacific Beach just north of downtown at dusk after a storm. I shot this image from an elevation of about 300 feet during a chartered helicopter photo flight.

Foodie Hot Spots in Pacific Beach

Fuel up on a budget: Kono's Cafe

704 Garnet Ave., San Diego

This staple is in a prime location just steps from the iconic Crystal Pier, which means it can have a line. Pro tip: Fill up for a full day in PB with the Big Breakfast # 2, which is fully-loaded with French toast, eggs, bacon potatoes and an English muffin for under 15 bucks.

Bites on the boardwalk: Woody's

4111 Ocean Blvd., San Diego

One of the best places to people-watch in PB is right along the PB boardwalk. With a perfect view of the Pacific Ocean, head to Woody's before noon to get something from their expansive breakfast menu while watching the surfers shred. Or come just before sunset to catch the last ray of light descending into the sea. If you need a beach break, Woody's also serves up Acai bowls and smoothies for those hot summer days.

Just the basics: Rocky's Crown Pub

3786 Ingraham St., San Diego

This 21-and-up joint claims to have the best burgers in San Diego; and while Rocky's has some tough competition on that front, you can't go wrong with their simplified menu and long list of beers on tap.

A PB original: Rubio's Coastal Grill

4504 E. Mission Bay Dr., San Diego

The chain known for its fish tacos got its start in this neighborhood in 1983 and has been serving up coastal cuisine ever since. Their Original Fish Taco — the item that started it all for the company — is a must-try, featuring beer-battered fish, Rubio's white sauce and fresh cabbage on a corn tortilla.

Getty Images Sunset at the surf-only Tourmaline Beach in San Diego, California. Pebble and sandy beach looking out over the pacific ocean with a cliff to the side of the shot

Worth the hype: Oscars Mexican Seafood

703 Turquoise St., San Diego

Blocks from one of PB's most popular surf spots, Tourmaline, this spot is a go-to post-beach. The small taco shop with outdoor-only seating started as a food truck, and a mural on the wall outside still pays homage to its roots. You must try the ceviche served with a side of tostadas for scooping. You can't go wrong with any of their tacos, but for the best of both worlds, grab the surf and turf taco and load it up with all of their salsas.

Sips and sunsets: Waterbar

4325 Ocean Blvd., San Diego

Come for the seafood, stay for the view. Waterbar is located right along the beach but unlike other locations, it has a second story that provides uninterrupted views of the Pacific Ocean. The restaurant/bar has a packed event calendar and an even longer dinner menu with drink and food specials on various nights.

Watering Holes in Pacific Beach

A long-time staple: West End Tavern

5157 La Jolla Blvd., San Diego

West End Tavern has been around since 1979 but recently got a makeover and began serving food after a stint on the Food Network. With late hours, pool tables, a jukebox and plenty of TVs, this north PB staple is the perfect spot to grab affordable drinks for a casual night out with friends.

For the 'gram: The Grass Skirt

910 Grand Ave., San Diego

It feels almost illegal to walk into the kitchen of a working restaurant, but it's the only way to escape into this secret, tiki-themed speakeasy. Once passing through the refrigerator of Good Time Poke, you'll find yourself in a tropical oasis. The menu has a variety of dishes to satisfy any Asian food craving — from shrimp pad Thai to fresh albacore poke bowls and more. But the real draw is the long list of rum-filled tiki cocktails. Grab a classic like the painkiller or share a punch bowl with a group of friends to start an indoor rainstorm.

A classic sports bar: Cass Street Bar & Grill

4612 Cass St., San Diego

Catch the biggest sports games, play some pool, karaoke or bring a team for trivia night — the options for activites at Cass Street Bar & Grill seem endless. Oh, and of course, you can grab some drinks with some great happy hour and daily specials at this bar blocks from the beach.

Slushies and sunsets: PB Shore Club

4343 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

This casual spot just steps from the shore is a crowd favorite among the younger 21-and-up crowd, probably because of the bar's alcohol-blended slushies and amazing sunset views.

Late-night lounge: Firehouse

722 Grand Ave., San Diego

This restaurant with a DJ is the spot for people looking for a more lively atmosphere from their beachside dining experience. The open-air rooftop boasts ocean views and cabanas that can be reserved for large groups with a minimum spend.

One more fun fact

The idea for the online encyclopedia Wikipedia was born in Pacific Beach in 2001 by its founders who worked on the idea out of Mama Mia's Restaurant on Balboa Avenue, according to Fry. The building was established in about 1889 and is one of the first homes — and likely oldest still standing — in the neighborhood.