iHeart Radio Files for Chapter 11 - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
iHeart Radio Files Chapter 11
logo_sd_2x

iHeart Radio Files for Chapter 11

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman Finds his Dream Team
    NBC 7

    iHeartMedia, Inc. has entered Chapter 11 in an attempt to restructure its debt and business holdings, the company announced Thursday.

    The nation's largest radio station owner runs seven stations in San Diego.

    The company's statement said day-to-day operations will continue as usual.

    iHeart has struggled with $20 billion of debt and falling revenue at its 858 radio stations, CNBC reported. 

    The business website reports that iHeart was able to reach an agreement with creditors that would reduce its debt by more than $10 billion.

    Read the company's statement here.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices