‘I Have Put My Entire Soul Into This': San Diego Man to Make MMA Debut Saturday

"No excuses." That's the motto 25-year-old Zion Clark lives by.

On Saturday, a goal that Clark has been working towards for the last five years will play out in the cage as he makes his MMA fighting debut in San Diego in the Gladiator Challenge, a world-class mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion.

Clark told NBC 7 he's not going into Saturday's fight to inspire. That will be difficult not to do, given the martial artist's impressive and extensive athletic accomplishments despite his personal obstacles.

NBC 7 last checked in with Clark earlier this year.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

”I don’t care about winning," Clark said in early February. "I care about going out there and being accomplished.”

On Friday, it was clear that the same mentality had carried him into this next moment.

”I’m going to go out there, step under the lights, and I’m going to put on a show," Clark said.

Getting here took focus and hard work. His path was different. Clark was born with caudal regression syndrome. A disorder that impairs the development of the lower body and results in Clark having no legs or feet.

"You know, you take the time and if you’re willing to open your ears and you’re willing to learn, doors will open for you," Clark said.

Outside of the cage, he's given keynote speeches and is a Guinness World Record holder for the fastest 20-meter walk on two hands. His story was even portrayed on screen in a Netflix documentary. Saturday he will add another accomplishment to the already running list.

"I’m just excited to fight, you know what I mean?" Clark said. "It’s an excitement about it. I’m a martial artist first and that’s what’s taken me to different heights throughout my career.”

He's been training for years, working with the best coaches and fighters in the world.

”I’ve let out blood, sweat, tears, broken bones, broken noses, cracked teeth," Clark said. "You know, I have put my entire soul into this.”

Once he experiences his first MMA fight, Clark says he'll be taking time to heal his body while waiting for his next fight contract.

Clark's fight will be the main event Saturday night in Valley Center as he takes on Eugene Murray.

For more information on the event's location and to purchase tickets, click here. Doors open at 3 p.m.