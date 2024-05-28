Chula Vista officers carry ‘Flame of Hope' to kick off SoCal Special Olympics

A two-week law enforcement run spanning 11 California counties kicked off Tuesday from the Chula Vista Police Department.

The Torch Run spans two weeks, 11 counties, 200 communities, and 900 miles, and it will feature officers from local, county, state, federal, and military agencies, according to CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina.

They will converge on California State University, Long Beach, on June 8 to light the cauldron at the Special Olympics Southern California's Summer Games, signifying the official start of the games.

Tuesday's ceremony featured speeches from CVPD Chief Roxana Kennedy, Assistant Chief Bernie Colon of the San Diego Police Department, and Thomas Selbe, the Special Olympics Global Messenger & Athlete and Law Enforcement Torch Run Council Member and others.

Following the ceremony, officers and staff members of the CVPD, as well as their counterparts from law enforcement agencies around the region, started their trek with the Flame of Hope.

The Torch Run is the largest public awareness campaign and grassroots fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Southern California. Last year the campaign raised $1.7 million, the sergeant said.