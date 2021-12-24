Hundreds of San Diegans Find Help and Hope on Christmas Eve

It wasn’t the Christmas Eve any of them wanted. They stood in a long line as wind whipped their ponchos and rain dropped on their heads. Some were grateful, however, that the staff and volunteers at Father Joe’s Villages were around on Friday.

“Actually, it’s the only thing that’s lifted my spirits in the last several months,” said Natalie who huddled against the wind with her husband, Arturo.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The National City couple was waiting for a meal and a care package.

“With the financial and health difficulties, it’s just been a struggle for both me and my husband,” Natalie explained. ”We’re just trying to get by. All you can do is push forward, right?”

Father Joe’s passed out 700 care packages on Friday. Each one contained a meal, toiletries and a short letter of hope.

“It’s wonderful,” said staffer Laura as she handed over another bag. “I mean, even if it’s raining, to be able to help people — it’s been wonderful.”

It was cold and windy today. Thankfully there are still people who try to protect others from the cold. @nbcsandiego at 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/2jnA6LD3im — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) December 24, 2021

Natalie believed these little acts will help the couple in the long run.

“I know that it can happen," Natalie said. "You just have to be patient and want it, and do things you need to work toward it."