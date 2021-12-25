Hundreds of Kids Get Gifts, Holiday Breakfast and Snow in Encanto

Hundreds of San Diego children received a special Christmas treat Saturday morning in Encanto.

The People’s Association of Justice Advocates along with several community organizations teamed up for a holiday breakfast and gift giveaway. Volunteers also brought in 14 tons of snow for children to play in. Children were able to get new toys, and parents felt a little relief after what has been a financially challenging year.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“Christmas is a time when so many people don’t have anywhere to go. We want to create Christmas for the city,” said Shane Harris, President of The People’s Association of Justice Advocates.

The event started at 10 a.m., but families started lining up at 4 a.m. for their Christmas meal and gift.

“We didn’t know how long the line was going to be so better early than late,” said Irma Escalante, a San Diego resident.

Escalate was recently laid off from her job and wanted to make sure she could give her grandchildren at least one gift this year.

Families were overjoyed after receiving a hearty breakfast. The kids were all smiles after getting to play in the snow.

“This actually made Christmas,” said Jeremiah James, a San Diego resident.

James was overwhelmed by the generosity of his neighbors. He's going home with a full stomach and a happy daughter.

“Last year was really horrible due to the pandemic not being able to have extra money to do the things we really wanted to do. This was amazing,” said James.

Families were grateful for the festive mood volunteers created.

“I really enjoyed that me and my family are together and get to spend time with one another and just be there with each other,” said Classic Coleman, a San Diego resident.

500 families were able to receive gifts at the Encanto event. Several local businesses and community organizations sponsored the event.