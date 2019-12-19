Animal

Humpback Whales Mark Hump Day to Remember: Crew

"Capt. Dom" had a whale of an adventure Wednesday

By Andrew Johnson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A whale-watching crew got a lucky glimpse at a massive mammal showing off Wednesday, taking Hump Day to a whole new level.

The Instagram account called “Gone Whale Watching” posted a video from a crew’s trip Wednesday morning, showing what they said was a humpback whale breaching.

Breaching is when a whale leaps out of the water, exposing most of its body – which typically reaches a few dozen feet long.

The Instagram account said the crew was “waaaay offshore” San Diego.

Gone Whale Watching said two whales “repeatedly approached our boat at astonishingly close range” for more than an hour.

View this post on Instagram

Could you imagine experiencing something like this!?! On our 9am trip this morning we traveled waaaay offshore in hopes of finding Humpback Whales, but by the end of this trip it felt like they found us! For over an hour these two massive animals repeatedly approached our boat at astonishingly close range. It’s important to note that this interaction was entirely up to the animals, and that we simply sat in neutral as these inquisitive beauties expressed their curiosity towards our boat. It’s always best to give marine life plenty of space, but sometimes the animals have other ideas! Video by Capt. Dom @dolphindronedom #gonewhalewatching* • • • #sandiego #humpback #whale #discoverocean #abc7eyewitness #nbcsandiego #roamtheoceans #stayandwander #california #itsamazingoutthere #sosandiego #sandiegogram #sandiegolife

A post shared by Gone Whale Watching San Diego (@gonewhalewatching) on

The Instagram account added, “It’s important to note that this interaction was entirely up to the animals, and that we simply sat in neutral as these inquisitive beauties expressed their curiosity towards our boat.”

The crew sure had a whale of a time, with many passengers frozen with excited or shocked expressions, according to the posted video.

This article tagged under:

Animalwhalewhale watching
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us