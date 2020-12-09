Horse Dies in Poway Crash Involving Truck, Semi-Trailer

A horse died Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving a pick-up truck and semi-trailer in Poway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on State Route 67, just north of Poway Road. There, deputies found an overturned Dodge Ram off the roadway down a ravine. A horse trailer that was torn away from the truck was also spotted off the road.

In the investigation, deputies concluded the semi-trailer was traveling southbound on SR-67 when the driver braked and veered into the oncoming lane. The semi collided with the pick-up truck which caused it to overturn.

The driver and passenger of the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido. The horse, unfortunately, was found dead at the scene.

SDSO said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.