Homicide Investigation Launched in Grant Hill Following Car Crash

A homicide investigation is underway in Grant Hill after a 25-year-old man was discovered with traumatic injuries following a car crash.

San Diego police said authorities received calls after midnight Thursday of a car crash in the area of 27th and K Streets. There, a dark-colored sedan had crashed into a parked vehicle and the driver was severely injured.

Authorities said that the driver suffered traumatic injuries that were not consistent with that of a car crash. First responders performed CPR on the man before he was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives determined the man was driving southbound on 300 27th St. when neighbors in the area reported hearing gunshots. The driver continued to travel in the car before he crashed into a parked vehicle on 200 28th St.

Police said the man has been identified, but they are not releasing his name at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.