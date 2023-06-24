Homeowner hospitalized after home invasion in Ocean Beach

A homeowner is in the hospital following a home invasion in Ocean Beach, authorities said Saturday.

At around 1 a.m. on Saturday, police received a phone call from a neighbor who heard screaming coming from 4846 Del Monte Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

"There was some sort of disturbance that had occurred," SDPD Lt. Jake Resch said. "When officers arrived, they discovered there was some sort of fight about an hour and a half to two hours prior to officers arrival."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Officers found the resident passed out with multiple face injuries.

The homeowner told officers two males had broken into his apartment through a front window.

One of them had a handgun and pistol-whipped the victim in the face. The other suspect pulled out a knife.

The resident grabbed the knife and stabbed one of the suspects before both burglars ran away, police said.

The victim was taken to the UCSD hospital for treatment. The stabbed suspect showed up at Mercy Hospital. Both people have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The second suspect is still at large.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public because he is a known offender. It is unclear if the suspect is armed.

Some charges against the suspects include attempted homicide, home invasion and assault with a deadly weapon.

NBC7's Shandel Menezes contributed to this report — Ed.