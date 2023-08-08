Home values in San Diego County are on the rise: Zillow

Rising home values in San Diego County show the local market is going strong.

Some San Diego ZIP codes are seeing the sharpest rise in the state, according to data compiled by Zillow.

The 92103 zip code, which includes Mission Hills and Bankers Hill, saw the sharpest increase in value over the past six months, increasing by 5.7%

“I think that overall, San Diego is a very special market just because of the proximity to the deserts – beaches and mountains. You have it all here,” Realtor Destiny Roxas said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Along with the desirable traits of the area other factors are at play.

“I think we’ve had an influx of buyers come from, for instance, the Bay Area and some from Los Angeles where after the pandemic they have tech jobs where they may be more flexible, they can work from home,” realtor Gina Barnes said.

Some realtors believe the value of houses in the San Diego area will continue to appreciate and will rival other California metro areas.

“From a value perspective of home prices, I think we have view opportunity. We have commute times that are low. We're such a central location. I feel that we have the capacity to be as strong of an appreciating market and get to those price points that the Bay Area achieved,” Barnes said.