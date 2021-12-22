Holiday Closures in San Diego County You'll Want to Be Aware Of

‘Tis the season for celebration, reflection and all things in between and as San Diegans enjoy the holidays, several facilities in the county will be closed or running under a limited schedule for the upcoming week.

The county announced all public offices, such as animal shelters, library branches and family resource centers, will be closed on Dec. 24 in observation of Christmas. Additionally, all county-run COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites will also be closed Dec. 24 and 25 but will resume under regular hours on Dec. 26.



County-operated green spaces like parks, campgrounds and reserves will be open during regular hours on Christmas Day. Regional parks, restrooms and parking lots will also be open. The following facilities, however, will be closed:

Fallbrook Community Center closed on Dec. 25

Lakeside Community Center closed on Dec. 25

Lakeside Teen Center/REC Club closed Dec. 20 to Jan. 3

San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center closed on Dec. 25

Spring Valley Community Center closed on Dec. 25

Spring Valley Teen Center/REC Club closed Dec. 20 to Jan. 3

Spring Valley gym closed Dec. 24 and 25

4S Ranch Sports Park and recreation offices closed on Dec. 25.

Chula Vista

The city of Chula Vista announced its own specific closures for the holiday week of Dec. 24 through 31.

It noted that all community centers will be closed for drop-in use from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2. During that time period, the centers will still be open only for scheduled camps, classes and rentals.

Chula Vista city parks will remain open for regular hours on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, however.

Administrative offices that include the city attorney, city clerk, city manager, engineering, human resources, finance, economic development, housing, fire administration and development services will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31. They will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 30.

Chula Vista public libraries will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. All branches will be closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. They will reopen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 to Dec. 29. and regular hours will resume on Jan. 2.

The city’s Animal Care Facility will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and remain closed until 10 a.m. Dec. 28. On Dec. 31, it will close at 4 p.m. and remain closed until Tuesday, January 4.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility: will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan.1, but will be open Dec. 29.