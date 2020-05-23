Historic ‘Top Gun’ House on the Move

The famous "Top Gun" house in Oceanside was on the move Thursday.

Also known as the Graves House, the bright blue Victorian-style home featured in the 1986 action film and now fans will find it in an unexpected place-- just up the street from its original location.

Carefully maneuvered up Pacific Street, the historic home is settled at the new Oceanside Beach Resort across from the Oceanside Pier.

S.D. Malkin Properties, which broke ground on the Oceanside Beach Resort in 2019, expects to open the hotel with its newly acquired "Top Gun" house this year.