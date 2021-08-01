Hillcrest Restaurant Requiring Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Events

The requirement comes after a surge in Covid cases in many parts of the county and country.

“Basically, it’s all about safety for our community one of our core values is safety,” Urban Mo’s Co-Owner Matthew Ramon said.

The requirement was implemented on July 31 and, according to Ramon, is driven by the science.

“After looking at the science and looking at the numbers with the Delta variant we thought it would be really safe for guests and our staff and our community that we actually make our indoor dance area where our events are to be vaccination full zone,” Ramon said.

Customers that NBC7 spoke with generally had positive views but expressed some concern that some people would object.

“I think they’re doing the right thing because it’s a private business and they want to cover their bases and make sure their customers are safe,” Urban Mo’s Patron Michael Metzger said.

However, some patrons felt that even though they were fine with it that it could potentially be a problem for others.

“Me personally if I were to be asked for my immunization card of course it doesn’t bother me, but I can’t talk for everybody,” Urban Mo’s Patron Argenis Del Castillo said.