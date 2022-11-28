Hillcrest Bar Installs Metal Detector in Wake of Colorado Mass Shooting

In the wake of a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado earlier this month where five people were killed, a popular bar in Hillcrest will screen all patrons with a metal detector.

The Rail, which is located at the intersection of Robinson and 5th avenues, will now require entrance through the device for "the foreseeable future," according to a post on the club's Facebook page that also said that the "precautionary measures" are being taken to keep bar-goers and other community members safe. The Rail also thanked the community for its cooperation and understanding.

According to its Facebook bio, considered "San Diego’s first gay bar, The Rail originally opened for business in the 1930s in downtown’s historic Orpheum Theatre building," eventually relocating to Hillcrest in the '60s.

The mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs left five dead and at least 17 wounded by gunfire.

The gunman was taken down in part by Army veteran Rich Fierro, who had gathered with friends and family and whose instincts from his military training immediately kicked in when he heard the gunfire.

Fierro, a graduate of Mira Mesa High School and San Diego State University, served four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is one of two men police are crediting with saving lives by subduing the 22-year-old suspect at Club Q, a well-known gathering place for the LGBTQ community.

The accused gunman, who was carrying multiple weapons and additional ammunition magazines, faces murder and hate crime charges.