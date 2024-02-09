‘Hi Barbie!' Dreamhouse truck pop-up rolls into Chula Vista Saturday

If you don't have a giant blowout party with all your Barbies planned this weekend, why not stop by the next best thing — the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse?

Barbie's hot pink mobile dreamhouse is scooting into the Otay Ranch Town Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Exclusive Barbied-up merch will be a-plenty, from pastel pink and purple Barbie hoodies to burlap totes perfect for Malibu Beach. See their full list of merch here, which you can buy on the website or at the truck itself.

Find the Barbie truck located at the covered food court entrance.

This stop is part of a nationwide Barbie truck tour taken by one truck for each coast, spanning from Miami, Florida to Chula Vista.

Follow the truck's future stops on Facebook and Instagram. Who knows what will be next? Maybe Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House truck pop-up tour?