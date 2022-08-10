Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County

The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido.

The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The only thing it won't mimic is Ramsay shouting at the chefs in the kitchen. The SoCal location features two chef’s tables that portray fire and ice, an exhibition kitchen, a full-service bar and wine wall as well as a grand lounge.

It is unknown if Ramsay will be making an appearance at the restaurant, but Chef Michelle Trible, the winner of season 17 will be at the grand opening. Although Ramsay may not attend, he approved every detail of the restaurant from the menu to the decor, according to Harrah’s website.

As the first-ever California location, the SoCal Hell’s Kitchen will feature all the well-known dishes including Beef Wellington, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Pan Seared Scallops and more world-renowned delicacies, but it will also continue to produce specialized meals exclusively for the SoCal location.

If you’re worried about getting your hands on these delectable meals, the restaurant is made to accommodate over 300 guests and they're taking reservations now. If you would like to book one visit OpenTable here.

Ramsay’s restaurant will be open every week from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. during the rest of the week.