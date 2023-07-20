Heading to San Diego Comic-Con? Here's how to get to the Convention Center with MTS

San Diego Comic-Con is back for 2023 and cosplayers, fanatics and pop culture enthusiasts are ready to flock downtown for the highly anticipated event. In order to help attendants get to the San Diego Convention Center, the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is expanding its service for the duration of the event.

A special event trolley line will offer service between the Balboa Avenue Transit Center and 12th and Imperial Transit Center, MTS announced. Service will run every 15 minutes to take passengers to the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday through Sunday.

"The Special Event Line will serve UC San Diego Blue Line stations between Balboa Avenue and Santa Fe Depot, and then will continue along the Green Line path between Santa Fe Depot and 12th & Imperial," MTS said on its website.

The agency said passes for the trolley, or buses in San Diego, can be purchased via the free Pronto app on any smartphone or tablet, at Pronto kiosks in select locations. Passengers can also pay with exact fare on transit systems.

#SDCC2023 is upon us once again, and we are excited to see all the amazing cosplayers, artists and super fans who will be riding with us this year.



Before you hop on board, watch this video for a few tips on how to have the best experience with MTS: https://t.co/rt8CWdCbOb — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) July 19, 2023

Multi-day passes for the MTS are priced as followed:

2-Day pass: $10 from July 22-23

3-Day pass: $13 from July 21-23

4-Day pass: $16 from July 20-23

5-Day pass: $20 from July 19-23

NBC7's Jeanette Quezada went to the San Diego Convention Center for Preview Night and spoke with attendees about what they are excited for this weekend.