Halloween Party Turns Violent in College East Neighborhood of San Diego

A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the arm in the College East neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 1:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive where the residents of the home, four San Diego State University students, were hosting a Halloween party and a group of people arrived and began causing a disturbance, Officer David O'Brien said.

A physical altercation began between the group and other party attendees and during the fight, a man in the group drew a gun and fired three shots.

The victim, 22, sustained a single gunshot wound to the right arm, O'Brien said. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The day after, beer cans and bottles could be seen piled high in bins outside and scattered on the ground. Windows at the front of the home were broken.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and heavyset, police said.

Detectives from the department's Eastern Division are investigating the shooting and anyone with information related to it is asked to call 858- 495-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.