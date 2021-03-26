Guns, Ammo, Drugs and Cash Found in Normal Hieghts Home in Raid, SDPD Said

The San Diego Police Department seized nearly two dozen firearms, drugs and cash after a raid on a home in Normal Heights Wednesday.

Two people were arrested after A SWAT team raided a home near the intersection of 32nd Street and Meade Avenue, just north of El Cajon Boulevard.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on 20 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of having a controlled substance for sale. A 41-year-old man was arrested on four felony warrants for burglary but did not appear to face any charges relating to the raid, according to jail records.

At the home, investigators with SDPD's Narcotics Unit found 21 firearms, body armor and ammunition, as well as more than $33,000 in cash. Investigators also found hundreds of pills, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. The items were seized as evidence.

SDPD said the search warrant was served at the home following a two-month long investigation. No other details about the investigation were released.