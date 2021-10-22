hockey

Gulls Get Huge Crowd, But Not a Win in Home Opener

San Diego falls in first game with fans since February of 2020

By Derek Togerson

After a 20-month hiatus, San Diego hockey fans finally got to watch a hockey game in person again. 12,920 of them showed up to Pechanga Arena. Alas, they'll have to wait a little longer to see the Gulls win again.

The Gulls were severely outshot and didn't do much to help goalie Lukas Dostal in a 6-2 loss to the Heat.

Stockton took the lead halfway through the 1st period but it didn't last long. Alex Limoges put the Gulls on the board with (an all-too-fitting) 6:19 to play in the 1st period. It was the first time the Gulls scored inside Pechanga Arena since February 21, 2020. At the time the sellout crowd was anticipating a Gulls run to victory.

Instead, the Heat was on.

Stockton scored twice in the 2nd period, then three times in a four minute span in the 3rd to squash any thoughts of an epic comeback. The Heat squeezed off 34 shots while the Gulls only mustered 22.

The Gulls have three games on the road, starting Saturday night in Ontario, and return to Pechanga Arena on Friday, November 5, to start a 4-game homestand against Bakersfield.

