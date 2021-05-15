Bakersfield

Gulls Finish Regular Season, Learn Playoff Seed

San Diego earns 3rd spot in Pacific Division post-season

By Derek Togerson

San Diego Gulls

The Gulls are one of the very few teams in the American Hockey League that was disciplined enough to play its entire 44-game schedule.

San Diego finished the regular season without a major COVID-19 break, the final game was Saturday night in Colorado and it was a nice way to finish things off. San Diego won 3-2 in overtime when Andrew Agozzino scored on the power play with just 55 seconds left.

Now, the real fun begins.

Only one division in the American Hockey League will hold a post-season tournament (there will be no Calder Cup handed out again in 2021) and it's the Pacific. The Gulls earned the 3rd seed and will face the 2nd-seeded Bakersfield Condors.

The best-of-three series begins Friday, May 21, at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield (puck drops at 6:00 p.m.), where every game of the series will be played. Game 2 is set for Sunday at 5:00 p.m. and Game 3, if necessary, will be Monday night at 6:00 p.m.

Local television and radio schedule will be announced as soon as possible.

