Grisham Impresses, Padres Win

The Padres sent highly touted prospect Luis Urias to Milwaukee for highly touted prospect Trent Grisham in the off-season hoping the left-handed hitting outfielder could help even out their right-handed heavy lineup.

If Grisham keeps playing like he did Friday night against the Cubs they made the right move.

Grisham went 3-for-3 with a home run in a 5-1 Cactus League win at Peoria Sports Complex, their 4th straight victory to improve to 5-1 during the exhibition season. It is your typical "small sample size" but Grisham is hitting .455 with a 1.230 OPS so far this Spring.

Zach Davies, the other guy they got in that trade (which also included Eric Lauer), got the start and allowed one run in 2.0 innings of work on an Anthony Rizzo RBI double. After that seven San Diego pitchers combined to allow two hits with seven strikeouts.

While Grisham makes his case to be the starting centerfielder former Aztec Ty France is trying to win a roster spot. France had a pair of doubles and is hitting .375. The Padres head to Goodyear to face the Reds on Saturday. Right-hander Dinelson Lamet will make his Cactus League debut on the mound for the Friars.