Greatest of All Time: Goats Hired to Clear Brush at Cuyamaca College

Dozens of goats have been employed by the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District (GCCCD) to clear brush using their impressive chomping abilities.

A herd of about 200 goats consisting of mostly females and their kids were given a 6-to-8-week assignment at Cuyamaca College to munch away any brush that could pose a threat of wildfires. The fire-preventing livestock, known as brushing goats, will graze on dry, overgrown plants, grasses and brush on campus.

The deployment of the brushing goats comes at a critical time as California braces for a dry winter amid an ongoing drought. In addition to the thoughtful timing, the goats’ preference for invasive and non-native plants makes them prime candidates for the job.

“Goats are not native to North America, and so they prefer to eat non-native plants that have infiltrated areas around campus,” Jessica Robinson, Interim Cuyamaca President, said in a statement. “This is the second time we’ve used goats to accomplish this work, and we know the community enjoys watching them work.”

Provided by Environmental Land Management, the goats will work along humans to clear about 50 acres of brush on campus.

Goats are often favored for this kind of job because they’re able to maneuver through difficult-to-reach areas and are fairly quiet while at work, according to GCCCD.