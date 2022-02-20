San Diego County

Goats Join the Firefighting Effort in San Diego County

According to Good Shepherds, the goats clear dry brush more efficiently than other known human and mechanical methods

By Kelvin Henry

NBC Universal, Inc.

A local San Diego County company named Good Shepherds is using goats to graze the land in East County San Diego.

“We hope this spreads faster than wildfires,” Good Shepherds Co-Founder Matthew Sablove said.

The company which was founded approximately two years ago aims to use the unique grazing method to maintain areas that pose a wildfire threat throughout the county.

According to Good Shepherds, the goats clear dry brush more efficiently than other known human and mechanical methods.

Approximately 125 goats are used and they’ve begun making an impact in El Cajon.

“They are clearing a fire field that has accumulated for over 40 or almost 60 years,” Sablove said.

According to Good Shepherds, this approach is an eco-friendly way of maintaining the land.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Updates From Beijing Jan 29

NBC 7's Steven Luke in Beijing: An Olympics Defined by Barriers, But Still One for the Books

first alert forecast 4 hours ago

Winter Storm Expected to Hit County Tuesday and Wednesday

Stay informed about what's happening in San Diego. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“It just takes one little event to set off this to cause a really severe fire and once that starts it’s hard to manage,” Sablove said.

Good Shepherds welcomes public or private land managers to partner with them and they plan on expanding their reach in San Diego County.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountygoatsWildfires in san diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us