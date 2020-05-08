red tide

Great for Your Eyes, Bad for Your Nose, Okay for Swimming

Marine biologists say the red tide is okay to enter

By Joe Little

Two adults stand on the beach as a child play in the small waves
Joe Little, NBC 7

Dozens of people were on the beach in Del Mar and a few were holding their noses.

" data-ellipsis="false">

It’s beautiful at night, but it’s not so beautiful during the day.

It stinks all the time.

The red tide along San Diego County’s coastline has captivated our eyes and offended our noses.

Local

San Diego County May 5

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Campgrounds, Bike Rentals, Tennis Courts Now Allowed

Santee 28 mins ago

Man with Swastika on Face Covering Spotted in Santee Grocery Store

“It smells terrible,” exclaimed surfer Shad Fernandez who confessed skipping a few days in the waves because of the odor.

Fernandez tried putting the smell into words.

“If I leave my Brussel sprouts in my lunchbox and leave it in the car for a couple of days and it’s really warm,” he said.

Marine biologists with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography said the red tide is a conglomeration of microorganisms reproducing right off our coast. The smell comes from those organisms dying

It’s amazing how something so fantastic to see at night can smell so bad during the day.A lot of you asked NBC 7 if...

Posted by Joe Little on Friday, May 8, 2020

“The result is that it’s been pretty stinky,” said marine biologist Mike Latz, Ph.D. “That’s very descriptive. That makes the point.”

Latz said the red tide is safe for swimming and surfing for most people. He said there are some red tides around the world that are not safe for humans. San Diego County isn’t one of them.

“But there are some individuals who have respiratory issues,” Latz added. “They are sensitive to some of the aerosols produced by the red tide.”

He said the red tide could also give some people a rash, but for the most part, the red tide isn’t as deadly as it sounds.

Or smells.

Latz said the red tide could end within the next week or two. He said it’s very hard to predict when it will appear and how long it will last.

“It’s been very smelly for a while, but today, at least at La Jolla Shores, the air smells much better,” he said.

This article tagged under:

red tidesurfingmarine biology
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us