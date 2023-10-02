Gallery: Spellcasting requests

5 photos
1/5
NBC 7
Prosecutors say this is one of the messages that Larry Millete sent to a spellcaster. They say this paid request was sent on December 14, 2020.
2/5
NBC 7
Prosecutors say this is one of the messages that Larry Millete sent to a spellcaster. They say this paid request was sent on December 17, 2020.
3/5
NBC 7
Prosecutors say this is one of the messages that Larry Millete sent to a spellcaster. They say this paid request was sent on December 27, 2020.
4/5
NBC 7
Prosecutors say this is one of the messages that Larry Millete sent to a spellcaster. They say this paid request was sent on January 5, 2021.
5/5
NBC 7
Prosecutors say this is one of the messages that Larry Millete sent to a spellcaster. They say this paid request was sent on January 9, 2021.

This article tagged under:

maya millete

