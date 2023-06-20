Waterfront Park

Free yoga event to be held at Waterfront Park in celebration of International Yoga Day

A free community event will be held to raise awareness about health and well-being at Waterfront Park in San Diego

By Marianne Kushi

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you'd like to feel a sense of calmness at the end of the day, this free event might just be your fit. Wednesday is International Yoga Day and to celebrate, there's a free community event taking place at Waterfront Park in San Diego to help get you centered.

Yoga is a practice that dates back thousands of years to foster physical and spiritual wellness.

The Scene

dogs Jun 17

California man celebrates 100th birthday with dog parade

Birch Aquarium Jun 16

Birch Aquarium expands 21+ event series to new, seaside patio

In 2014, the U.N. General Assembly proclaimed June 21 -- the day of the summer solstice -- to be International Yoga Day. In San Diego, it will be celebrated at Waterfront Park on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It's a community-based, free event sponsored by the County of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department and One Love Movement.

Whether you are a beginner or advanced in yoga , organizers encourage you to come and enjoy Namaste.

Kim Bauman, founder of One Love Movement and yoga teacher said, "It will leave your body feeling like you burned a few calories and your mind feeling calm and connected."

She encourages people to reserve their spots on the grass, which can be done here.

Bauman explained the event to NBC 7's Marianne Kushi on NBC 7 News Midday.

This article tagged under:

Waterfront ParkSan DiegoDowntown San DiegoYoga
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us