Free yoga event to be held at Waterfront Park in celebration of International Yoga Day

If you'd like to feel a sense of calmness at the end of the day, this free event might just be your fit. Wednesday is International Yoga Day and to celebrate, there's a free community event taking place at Waterfront Park in San Diego to help get you centered.

Yoga is a practice that dates back thousands of years to foster physical and spiritual wellness.

In 2014, the U.N. General Assembly proclaimed June 21 -- the day of the summer solstice -- to be International Yoga Day. In San Diego, it will be celebrated at Waterfront Park on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

It's a community-based, free event sponsored by the County of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department and One Love Movement.

Whether you are a beginner or advanced in yoga , organizers encourage you to come and enjoy Namaste.

Kim Bauman, founder of One Love Movement and yoga teacher said, "It will leave your body feeling like you burned a few calories and your mind feeling calm and connected."

She encourages people to reserve their spots on the grass, which can be done here.

Bauman explained the event to NBC 7's Marianne Kushi on NBC 7 News Midday.