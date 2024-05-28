San Diego

‘The best friend I've ever had': Bill Walton remembered by former broadcast partner Ralph Lawler

Basketball Hall of Famer and San Diego native Bill Walton died Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer, the NBA announced. He was 71.

News of his death drew tributes from basketball Hall of Famers and figures beyond the world of sports. They remembered Walton as a beloved teammate, fierce rival and one-of-a-kind character with a zest for life who was full of curiosity, energy and kindness.

NBC 7 caught up with Ralph Lawler, one of Walton's best friends and former broadcast partner. Aside from discussing the friendship he shared with Walton, Lawler also discussed Walton's first season with the San Diego Clippers, how Walton's injuries impacted his career, and how he was able to overcome speech problems to become one of the most popular broadcasters in America.

After the NBA, Walton embarked on a broadcasting career that earned him a spot on the list of top 50 sports broadcasters of all-time by the American Sportscasters Association in 2009.

The NBA said Walton was surrounded by his family.  He is survived by his wife Lori and sons Adam, Chris, Nate and Luke, who played 10 seasons in the NBA.

