Four People Escape Safely After Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field

Four people escaped safely Sunday after a small plane crashed at Montgomery Field, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Non-injury plane crash at Montgomery Field. Small plane on the airport property. SDFD has a crew and an ambulance on scene now. #montgomerycrash pic.twitter.com/e0nzIaEhpE — SDFD (@SDFD) January 15, 2023

Fire crews and medics responded to the crash site and the four-seat plane received minor damage to the landing gear, the SDFRD said.

No further information was immediately available.