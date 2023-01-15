Montgomery Field

Four People Escape Safely After Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field

e crews and medics responded to the crash site and the four-seat plane received minor damage to the landing gear, the SDFRD said

By City News Service

Non-injury plane crash at Montgomery Field on Jan. 15, 2023.
SDFD

Four people escaped safely Sunday after a small plane crashed at Montgomery Field, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire crews and medics responded to the crash site and the four-seat plane received minor damage to the landing gear, the SDFRD said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery Field
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us