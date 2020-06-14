Four 24 Hour Fitness Locations Permanently Closing in San Diego

The fitness chain 24 Hour Fitness announced it is permanently closing four San Diego-area locations after remaining closed for 3 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While over 20 locations are set to reopen June 22, four San Diego-area spots will permanently remain closed.

"We've looked hard at how we can best serve our members, and have refocused resources where we believe they can do the most good," the company said. "Unfortunately, this has meant closing some locations and saying good bye to some valued team members, whom we will dearly miss."

The following locations will not reopen:

Downtown Chula Vista - 320 Third Ave., Chula Vista

La Jolla West - 7680 Girard Ave., La Jolla

San Marcos - 641 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos

Vista Sport - 324 Sycamore Ave., Vista

As for new guidelines upon reopening, the company said Kids’ Clubs, locker room showers, drinking fountains, and wet areas such as saunas will all remain closed.

Only a certain amount of people will be allowed inside the gym at any given time and members should reserve a workout using the company's phone app, according to the website.

The company said each club will close for a 30-minute cleaning before and after each 60-minute reservation, in addition to cleaning throughout the day and overnight.