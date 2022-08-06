Former Torrey Pines High School Basketball Star Succumbs to Cancer

The Torrey Pines High School community mourned the loss of one of their own Saturday. 20-year-old Nick Herrmann died Saturday morning after a second battle with cancer.

Herrmann was a standout basketball player for the Torrey Pines Falcons who returned to play on the team after nearly losing his left leg to cancer. He went on to hit the game winning shot in a 2021 CIF Championship game his senior year before getting a scholarship to play Division I basketball at Cal State Northridge.

However, the CSUN Athletic Department said Herrmann’s cancer returned before his freshman season began. He died Saturday morning after several months of treatments.

In a statement, the Cal State Northridge Athletic Department said, “During his treatment and recovery, Herrmann was a fixture at Matadors' practice and at games, often leading the cheering section on the team bench and helping the team in any way he could.”

“Succumbing to cancer on Saturday, Herrmann's story and amazing fighting spirit will never be forgotten,” the statement continued. “At 20 years old, he leaves behind an indelible legacy filled with people he impacted for the better.”

“There was not a more compassionate and loving member of our community than Nick,” said one of Herrmann’s former Torrey Pines Coaches. “We should also never forget the wonderful person he was to everyone he encountered on and off the court.”